* H1 boosted by delivery of two Q-Net orders

* H2 order visibility much lower than usual, particularly in U.S.

LONDON, Sept 24 British defence technology company QinetiQ reported a better than expected first half performance, helped by strong trade at its global products and UK services divisions.

QinetiQ, which makes high-tech military equipment such as bomb disposal robots and sniper detectors, on Monday said it had delivered the majority of two large orders for the Q-Net vehicle survivability product, a Kevlar web which helps protect vehicles from rocket-propelled grenade attacks.

It added that its UK services unit performed well during the period, but that this was partially offset by its business in the United States, which continues to experience delays in contract awards.

The U.S., which remains the world's largest market for weapons, already has plans in place to cut $487 billion from its defence budget.

Congress could also make a further $500 billion in military spending cuts in January under a process known as sequestration.

QinetiQ, formerly Britain's state-owned defence research agency, said forward visibility for the next six months was much lower than usual, particularly in the U.S.

"A large number of submitted bids remain unresolved, and some of these are unlikely to be decided until the issue of sequestration is addressed," the company said in a statement.

"However, the strong performance in the first half gives the board confidence that the group should at least meet its expectations for the current year, absent any material change in customer requirements."

Shares in QinetiQ, which have risen 9.7 percent in the last three months, closed at 171.8 pence on Friday, valuing the group at around 1.13 billion pounds ($1.84 billion).