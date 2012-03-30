* UK gives up right to veto company's activities
* Makes it easier for QinetiQ to raise funds, sell assets
* UK keeps power to block investors from building big stake
* Shares up 1.8 pct
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, March 30 Britain has relaxed its
influence over defence technology firm QinetiQ, giving up
the right to veto any of the company's activities and so making
it easier for QinetiQ to raise funds and buy or sell businesses.
However, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Friday
it retained other controls over the maker of high-tech military
equipment to protect national security, including the power to
block an investor from building up a stake it deems too big.
The MoD agreed special shareholder rights with QinetiQ when
the maker of bomb disposal robots and sniper detectors was split
from a government agency, the Defence Evaluation and Research
Agency, in June 2001 and part privatised.
The government sold its remaining 18.9 percent stake in
QinetiQ to investors for 257 million pounds in 2008.
QinetiQ said on Friday the changes to the shareholder
agreement, which are subject to approval at its next annual
investor meeting, would help it to compete more effectively.
"These changes include removal of the MoD's right to veto
any transaction or activity and the introduction of a less
onerous compliance system similar to those of QinetiQ's peer
companies. The material shareholder thresholds remain
unchanged," chief executive Leo Quinn said.
"This is a positive step in further modernising QinetiQ ...
as the group continues to transform itself into a competitive
commercial business."
Fellow British defence companies BAE Systems and
Rolls-Royce are governed by a rule restricting foreign
investors from owning more than 15 percent stake.
"MoD retains other controls to help protect national
security and QinetiQ's independence and impartiality," an MoD
spokesman said on Friday, without giving further details.
Shares in QinetiQ, which have risen 11 percent in the last
three months, were up 1.8 percent at 152.5 pence by 0805 GMT,
valuing the group at just under 1 billion pounds.
"The change to the MoD golden share is another milestone in
QinetiQ becoming a more commercial organisation. However, we
continue to view QinetiQ as an unlikely takeover target due to
conflicts of interest if acquired by an equipment manufacturer,"
said Liberum Capital analyst William Shirley.
QinetiQ also said its results for the year to the end of
March would meet market expectations, helped by a restructuring
programme started two years ago to cut costs and streamline its
operations. It also said it had received a one-off payment of 65
million pounds from the MoD relating to "rationalisation costs".
The company is expected to report a pretax profit of 139
million pounds ($221 million) for the year to the end of March,
according to a Thomson Reuters poll of eight analysts.
QinetiQ said the "market outlook beyond the current year is
unchanged as forward visibility remains lower than normal at
this time".
Defence companies across the globe have been hit by
continued cuts to military spending by the United States and
Britain, a delay in key orders and the end of the Iraq war.