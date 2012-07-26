LONDON, July 26 British defence technology
company QinetiQ said first-quarter trade had been solid
but warned that it could be hit by contract delays caused by the
U.S. presidential elections.
QinetiQ, which makes high-tech military equipment such as
bomb disposal robots and sniper detectors, on Thursday said
while uncertainty over defence spending was reducing in the UK,
conditions in the U.S. were still unpredictable.
"Visibility remains extremely limited in the U.S., with
delays continuing in the award of both Department of Defense and
federal civil business," the company said in a statement.
"The uncertainty is expected to continue at least until the
outcome of the U.S. presidential elections, particularly as the
overhang of possible sequestration is unlikely to be resolved
before the end of the calendar year."
The U.S., which remains the world's largest market for
weapons, already has plans in place to cut $487 billion from its
defence budget.
Congress could also make a further $500 billion in military
spending cuts in January under a process known as
"sequestration."
QinetiQ, formerly Britain's state-owned defence research
agency, said its U.S. business still has a large number of
submitted bids awaiting award decisions.
QinetiQ's UK services business has performed well since
April, benefitting from a more competitive cost base and the
impact of a self-help programme, it said.
"Despite continuing uncertainty in the U.S. market ... the
group as a whole to perform in line with its expectations for
the current financial year," the company said.
Shares in QinetiQ, which have risen 10 percent in the last
three months, closed at 165.50 pence on Wednesday, valuing the
company at around 1.06 billion pounds ($1.64 billion).