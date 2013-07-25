LONDON, July 25 British defence technology
contractor QinetiQ said U.S. spending cutbacks had hit
demand for its products, but said it would maintain its full
year outlook in the absence of any material changes in customer
orders.
QinetiQ, which makes drones and bomb detection robots, said
its global products division had experienced a slower start to
the year than planned, as budgetary pressures in Washington and
the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan hit sales for
conflict-related products and spares.
Global products, which has shorter order cycles and more
unpredictable revenues, accounted for about 19 percent of
QinetiQ's business last year. QinetiQ said visibility of key
orders and their timing was still limited, and that it was
continuing to diversify its portfolio with a focus on
non-conflict markets.
The United States, the world's biggest defence market, is
cutting its defence spending by at least $487 billion over the
next decade as part of government budget cuts known as
sequestration. The cuts went into effect in March for the first
time.
"While the range of possible outcomes is wider than usual at
this stage in the year particularly in Global Products and the
full impact of sequestration remains unclear, the board is
maintaining its expectations for overall group performance in
the current year absent any material changes in customer
requirements," it said in a statement.
QinetiQ said its U.S. services business, which it launched a
strategic review of in May following a 256 million pound ($393
million) writedown, performed in line with expectations over the
period from March 31 to date although market conditions remained
challenging.
It said its UK services division, which it has renamed EMEA
services to reflect the unit's intentions to pursue
international opportunities, had delivered a steady performance
and showed good order intake over the same period.
Shares in QinetiQ closed at 185.1 pence on Wednesday,
valuing it at 1.2 billion pounds.