LONDON, May 24 British defence technology company QinetiQ posted a 3 percent rise in full-year profit, helped by the benefits of a restructuring programme, and said the current year could be hit by contract delays caused by the U.S. presidential elections.

QinetiQ, which makes high-tech military equipment such as bomb disposal robots and sniper detectors, on Thursday reported an underlying pretax profit of 118.3 million pounds ($185.9 million) for the year to end-March, helped by a strong performance from its UK services business.

Sales, however, fell 11 percent to 1.47 billion pounds due to contract delays and tough comparisons with last year.

QinetiQ, formerly Britain's state-owned defence research agency, left its outlook for current year unchanged because of continuing market uncertainty, particularly in the United States.

"Defence markets remain challenging as the long cycle of high defence spending comes to an end and governments seek to re-set budgets to deliver deficit reduction goals," the company said.

"In the U.S., visibility is limited with delays continuing in the award of both Department of Defense and federal civil business. This uncertainty is expected to continue at least until the outcome of the U.S. Presidential elections in November."

QinetiQ said the reform of Britain's defence procurement agency - DE&S - would create short-term uncertainty, but offer opportunities over the medium term.

The company embarked on a restructuring in 2010, splitting itself into three divisions: U.S. Services, UK Services and Global Products. It also suspended dividends for a year, renegotiated contracts with suppliers, changed employees' terms and conditions, and cut jobs.

The moves were in response to the loss of a key training contract with Britain's defence ministry and delays to other orders in both Britain and the U.S.

QinetiQ increased the final dividend to 2 pence a share from the 1.60 pence it handed out a year ago.

Shares in QinetiQ, which have risen by a quarter in the last year, closed at 145.3 pence on Wednesday, valuing the company at around 950 million pounds.