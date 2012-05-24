* FY pretax profit 118.3 mln stg vs 114.6 mln stg
* Final dividend 2 pence vs 1.60 pence
LONDON, May 24 British defence technology
company QinetiQ posted a 3 percent rise in full-year
profit, helped by the benefits of a restructuring programme, and
said the current year could be hit by contract delays caused by
the U.S. presidential elections.
QinetiQ, which makes high-tech military equipment such as
bomb disposal robots and sniper detectors, on Thursday reported
an underlying pretax profit of 118.3 million pounds ($185.9
million) for the year to end-March, helped by a strong
performance from its UK services business.
Sales, however, fell 11 percent to 1.47 billion pounds due
to contract delays and tough comparisons with last year.
QinetiQ, formerly Britain's state-owned defence research
agency, left its outlook for current year unchanged because of
continuing market uncertainty, particularly in the United
States.
"Defence markets remain challenging as the long cycle of
high defence spending comes to an end and governments seek to
re-set budgets to deliver deficit reduction goals," the company
said.
"In the U.S., visibility is limited with delays continuing
in the award of both Department of Defense and federal civil
business. This uncertainty is expected to continue at least
until the outcome of the U.S. Presidential elections in
November."
QinetiQ said the reform of Britain's defence procurement
agency - DE&S - would create short-term uncertainty, but offer
opportunities over the medium term.
The company embarked on a restructuring in 2010, splitting
itself into three divisions: U.S. Services, UK Services and
Global Products. It also suspended dividends for a year,
renegotiated contracts with suppliers, changed employees' terms
and conditions, and cut jobs.
The moves were in response to the loss of a key training
contract with Britain's defence ministry and delays to other
orders in both Britain and the U.S.
QinetiQ increased the final dividend to 2 pence a share from
the 1.60 pence it handed out a year ago.
Shares in QinetiQ, which have risen by a quarter in the last
year, closed at 145.3 pence on Wednesday, valuing the company at
around 950 million pounds.