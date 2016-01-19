BRIEF-Bevo Agro qtrly SHR $0.04
* Qtrly EPS $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Qingdao Doublestar :
* Says to issue up to 186.3 million A shares of its common stock through private placement at 8.05 yuan per share
* Says to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan in total via issue
* Says proceeds will be used for bank loan repayment and circulating fund enrichment
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2AgXt7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly EPS $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, May 17 Companies no longer fear the North American Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will collapse and top U.S. multinationals in Mexico are committed to investing in the country going forward, the head of a global business lobby said on Wednesday.