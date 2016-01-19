Jan 19 Qingdao Doublestar :

* Says to issue up to 186.3 million A shares of its common stock through private placement at 8.05 yuan per share

* Says to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan in total via issue

* Says proceeds will be used for bank loan repayment and circulating fund enrichment

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2AgXt7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)