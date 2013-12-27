UPDATE 4-Imagination Technologies' shares plunge 70 pct after Apple ditches firm
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds comment by Imagination's CEO, Apple's response)
Dec 27 Qingdao Haier Co Ltd
* Says Haier Finance Co to increase capital by 1.9 billion yuan ($312 million) with two units subscribing 798 million yuan and two other connected companies taking the rest
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/gav65v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds comment by Imagination's CEO, Apple's response)
PARIS, April 3 The body in charge of France's TOP 14 rugby union club competition said on Monday it was taking legal action against the national rugby federation after the latter refused to approve new match dates for games cancelled due to an industrial dispute.
* March sales totaled 27,635 units, an increase of 2.7 percent over March 2016 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o2i68g) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)