BRIEF-Express Q1 loss per share $0.06
* Express Inc reports first quarter 2017 EPS in line with guidance; introduces second quarter guidance and revises full year 2017 outlook
March, 20 Qingdao Haier Co Ltd reported the following results for 2012 (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): 2012 2011 Revenue 79,857 73,853 Net income 3,269 2,690 For the full statement (in Chinese) please click: here (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom)
* Dollar General Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results