HONG KONG Dec 5 Qinhuangdao Port Co Ltd,
operator of the world's largest coal port, is set to price its
Hong Kong initial public offering at HK$5.25 per share, putting
it on course to raise about $562 million, a person with direct
knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Thursday.
Underwriters recommended pricing the shares at the bottom of
the indicative range of HK$5.25 to HK$6.70, said the person who
was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and so
declined to be identified.
The offering consists of 829.85 million shares, putting the
sale value at about HK$4.36 billion ($562 million).
About 91 percent of the offer will comprise newly issued
shares, whereas the remainder will be existing shares from
China's National Social Security Fund.
Citigroup Inc, China International Capital Corp and
HSBC Holdings PLC are sponsors and joint global
coordinators. BoCom International, China Merchants Securities Co
Ltd, JPMorgan Chase & Co and UBS AG
are also underwriters.