CAIRO, July 25 Egypt's financial regulator has
suspended a joint venture deal between Egyptian investment bank
EFG-Hermes and Qatar's Q-Invest, approved by
shareholders on June 2, the state news agency said on Wednesday.
"The Authority approved the assembly in form but refused it
in terms of content, procedures and decisions," the head of the
Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority (EFSA) Ashraf
El-Sharkawy was quoted as saying to the state news agency MENA.
EFSA rejected decisions made at EFG's annual meeting last
month because the firm did not clarify various points regarding
the deal including the fate of minority rights after it is
completed, MENA cited Sharkawy as saying.
