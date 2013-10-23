BRIEF-SNSplus signs game development & operation contract with Kadokawa Games Ltd
* Says it signs game development & operation contract with Kadokawa Games Ltd, getting operating authorization in Asian area (China mainland excepted)
Oct 23 Qin Jia Yuan Media
* Says Wang Fei has resigned as chief executive officer
* SB Energy of Softbank Group commissions first solar power plant under solar parks scheme of Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission Source text - (SB Energy Holdings Limited (“SB Energy”), has announced the commencement of commercial operation of its 350 MW solar power plant located in Andhra Pradesh. It is the first operational solar power plant delivered under the Solar Parks scheme of the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission.)