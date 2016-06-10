NEW YORK, June 10 The US$1.075bn unitranche loan backing Thoma Bravo's US$3bn take-private acquisition of data analytics firm Qlik Technologies - the largest such loan ever provided by a business development company - is pushing the limits on leveraged lending by alternative investors as banks pull away from risky loans.

Stringent regulatory oversight on leveraged lending has driven business away from traditional lenders towards alternative investors, who are now growing unitranche loan structures for large-sized buyouts to record-breaking sizes and yields as banks focus on more cautious bets.

Ares Capital is leading the facility along with joint arrangers Golub Capital, TPG's credit specialist TSSP and Varagon Capital Partners. Traditional investment banks decided to pass on the deal, leading Thoma Bravo to head to the alternative lenders, sources said.

Together the four arrangers are expected to hold more than half of the $1.075bn loan.

The unitranche structure, which combines senior and subordinated debt into one credit instrument at a blended cost of capital, has typically been used for small to mid-sized buyouts.

Since the beginning of 2015, the vast majority of unitranche deals have ranged from between US$100m and US$300m in size, averaging about US$175m. The structure has gained favor among sponsors for its ease of execution and certainty of funding, in particular when markets turn volatile.

In May, GSO Capital Partners arranged a 625m unitranche deal to back the merger of Investindustrial-owned Italian chemicals company Polynt and US peer Reichhold. This was the largest unitranche deal ever in Europe.

HUNGER FOR YIELD

When it comes to unitranche deals, investors are usually chasing yield, especially in the current low interest rate environment. On average the facilities typically yield approximately 8%-9%.

Given that it is highly leveraged, the Qlik deal is expected to provide even better returns, yielding close to 10%.

Appetite from deal-starved middle market investors for the remaining portion of the loan is said to be significant.

This could give lead arranger Ares Capital the option to wrap up the deal well before the third quarter when the acquisition is scheduled to close, especially since the joint arrangers have committed to hold a significant portion of the debt.

US regulators' Leveraged Lending Guidance, designed to limit lending for highly leveraged deals, prompted investment banks to turn down the credit. At least one institution bidding on the Qlik deal put significantly less debt on it, one middle market investor said.

For the 2015 fiscal year, Qlik reported Ebitda of US$94.25m, according to Thomson Reuters data. Ebitda was just US$78.32m in 2014 and US$11.65m in 2013.

"It's a pretty aggressive deal," said one investor referring to the leverage.

However, technology companies are typically able to support higher leverage than other sectors because of the strong cashflow they generate and the ability to forecast recurring revenue streams, a banker said.

Thoma Bravo does have a track record of success with financing and then operating highly leveraged technology deals. The firm purchased networking company Riverbed Technology in 2015 along with the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan and arranged a US$1.625bn term loan to back that deal.

The loan priced at 500bp over Libor with a 1% floor with leverage of around seven times. The company repriced the loan, which now has US$1.585bn outstanding, at 400bp over Libor with a 1% floor in May.

Ares Capital and Thoma Bravo declined to comment. Qlik did not return a request for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg and Leela Parker Deo; Editing By Chris Mangham and Michelle Sierra)