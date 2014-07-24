UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
July 24 Software maker Qlik Technologies Inc reported a 22 percent jump in quarterly revenue, boosted by demand for its data analytic tools and more license and maintenance deals.
Net loss widened to $10.2 million, or 11 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30 from $8.0 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned a profit of 2 cents per share.
Revenue rose to $131.6 million from $108.0 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.