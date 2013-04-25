BRIEF-Deutsche Telekom CEO says does not exclude any options to increase T-Mobile US value
* CEO says does not exclude any options for t-mobile us for increasing value Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
April 25 Data analytics software maker Qlik Technologies Inc posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as license sales jumped 14 percent.
The company's net loss widened to $13.2 million, or 15 cents per share, in the first quarter from $7.5 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 9 cents per share.
Revenue rose 22 percent to $96.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted loss of 12 cents per share on revenue of $91.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Corvex Management LP reports a 5.5 percent stake in Energen Corp as of May 22, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rnhRGm) Further company coverage: