UPDATE 1-MOVES-DLA Piper hires ex-Fed attorney Silva
NEW YORK, June 1 (IFR) - New York-based law firm DLA Piper has hired former US Federal Reserve Bank attorney Michael Silva as a partner in the firm's government affairs practice.
Feb 14 Business software maker Qlik Technologies Inc reported higher quarterly revenue, helped by an increase in license sales, sending its shares up 16 percent after the bell.
Net income fell to $13.3 million, or 15 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $15.6 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 27 percent to $137.5 million. Revenue from licenses rose about 24 percent to $93.5 million
The company also said Chief Financial Officer Bill Sorenson would resign for personal reasons. He will continue in the position until a successor is named.
Qlik shares closed at $22.76 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
NEW YORK, June 1 (IFR) - New York-based law firm DLA Piper has hired former US Federal Reserve Bank attorney Michael Silva as a partner in the firm's government affairs practice.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 1 The total valuation of late-stage, venture-backed private companies in the United States and Europe has exploded from a few dozen startups worth a collective $40 billion in 2010 to hundreds of firms that together are now worth almost $500 billion, according to a report released Thursday.