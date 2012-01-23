MOVES-LaSalle Investment names Brad Gries head of U.S. acquisitions
June 12 Real estate investment manager LaSalle Investment Management appointed Brad Gries as head of U.S. acquisitions, effective Aug. 18.
* Intel to buy QLogic's InfiniBand assets for $125 mln in cash
* Deal to close this qtr
* QLogic says deal will have no impact on profit
Jan 23 Chipmaker Intel Corp said it has agreed to buy networking products maker QLogic Corp's InfiniBand assets for $125 million in cash to strengthen its networking and high-performance computing capabilities.
Intel said the deal is expected to close within the current quarter.
"This acquisition is designed to enhance Intel's networking portfolio and provide scalable high-performance computing fabric technology," Intel said in a statement.
Intel said it expects a significant number of InfiniBand employees to join it.
QLogic said it expects the deal's impact on earnings per share to be neutral.
Shares of Aliso Viejo, California-based QLogic closed at $16.55 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
Shares of Santa Clara, California-based Intel closed at $26.38 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
June 12 Real estate investment manager LaSalle Investment Management appointed Brad Gries as head of U.S. acquisitions, effective Aug. 18.
June 12 The stealthy F-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin Corp were grounded until further notice at a U.S. Air Force base in Arizona because of irregularities in pilots' oxygen supplies, an Air Force spokesman said on Monday.