* QNB picks Barcap, Citi, HSBC, Stanchart
* Bond issue to follow subject to market conditions
* Strong appetite seen for Qatari issuer
DUBAI, Feb 9 Qatar National Bank
(QNB) is planning to tap global debt markets with a benchmark
bond and has picked five banks to arrange investor meetings
ahead of a likely offering, the Gulf Arab lender said on
Thursday.
QNB, the Gulf state's largest lender, has mandated Barclays
Capital, Citigroup, HSBC, Standard
Chartered and its own unit, QNB Capital, to manage the
roadshows beginning Feb 13, the bank said in a bourse statement.
Earlier this week, Abu Dhabi's Dolphin Energy,
majority-owned by investment fund Mubadala issued the
first conventional bond from the region. The $1 billion 10-year
bond priced at 5.5 percent and attracted orders of about $9
billion.
Benchmark bond offerings are typically at least $500 million
in size.
QNB said any bond would be issued under its $7.5 billion
bond programme which it set up in August to fund its banking
operations.
The lender is 50-percent owned by sovereign wealth fund
Qatar Investment Authority and has been expanding abroad, with
operations in Syria, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and
Switzerland.
It is currently in talks to acquire Turkey's Denizbank
. In January, Qatar's finance minister, who is also
chairman of QNB, said the bank could buy the Turkish lender by
year's end if the "price is right".
The business was expected to fetch up to $6 billion and
would be QNB's largest acquisition to date.
QNB also has a $1.85 billion five-year loan due for
repayment in July, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by David French and Mala Pancholia; Writing by
Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)