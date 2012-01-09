DOHA Jan 9 Qatar National Bank
(QNB), the Gulf Arab state's largest lender, reported a 40
percent jump in quarterly profit on Monday on increased lending
and a surge in deposits.
The bank's fourth-quarter net profit rose to 2.1 billion
riyals ($576.6 million), according to Reuters calculations, from
1.5 billion riyals a year earlier.
The lender said annual net profit jumped 32 percent to 7.5
billion riyals in 2011. It earlier reported a nine-month net
profit of 5.4 billion riyals.
It set a 40 percent cash dividend and plans to issue bonus
shares amounting to 10 percent of share capital, the bank said.
Loans and advances grew 47 percent to 194 billion riyals,
with 21 percent growth in customer deposits during 2011, QNB
said. Net interest income and income from Islamic financing
activities rose 37 percent to 7.8 billion riyals.
QNB is the first major regional lender to report earnings
and is closely watched for indications of the sector's
performance.
It is 50-percent owned by sovereign wealth fund Qatar
Investment Authority and has been expanding abroad, with
operations in Syria, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and
Switzerland.
In October, sources told Reuters that QNB was
eyeing Denizbank, the fast-growing Turkish arm of
euro zone debt casualty Dexia, in a deal potentially
worth up to $6 billion.
Banks in Qatar are expected to benefit as the country is one
of the world's fastest-growing economies, set to spend more on
infrastructure as it prepares to host the 2022 World Cup.
Shares in QNB closed at 152.90 riyals on Monday before the
results were announced. They have risen 8 percent in the last
year.
($1=3.638 Qatari riyals)
(Reporting By Regan Doherty, Editing by Erica Billingham)