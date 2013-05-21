DOHA May 21 Qatar National Bank
(QNB), one of the most acquisitive Gulf Arab lenders, will start
operations in India in the third quarter of this year, the bank
said on Tuesday, expanding its reach to Asia's third-largest
economy.
The state-owned bank, which has a presence in nearly 25
countries, said it had received all regulatory approvals to
establish a fully-owned subsidiary under the name of "QNB India
Private Limited," which is expected to begin operations in the
third quarter.
QNB said it would offer consultancy and advisory services in
investment and finance for Middle Eastern companies looking to
establish businesses and/or invest in India.
The bank, which also has stakes in lenders in countries such
as Indonesia, Jordan and Tunisia, wants its international
business to contribute around 40 percent of profit and 45
percent of total assets by 2017, Chief Financial Officer Ramzi
Mari said in December.
QNB also said then that it was looking at a majority stake
in a top 10 Turkish bank.
Late last year, it agreed to buy the Egyptian arm of French
bank Societe Generale for $2 billion, its largest
acquisition to date.
(Reporting by Regan Doherty, Editing by Dinesh Nair and Mark
Potter)