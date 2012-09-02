* JP Morgan advising QNB; M.Stanley advising SocGen -
sources
* QNB in initial talks to buy SocGen's Egypt arm
* QNB may need to buy out minority holders - EFG
* NSGB shares up 10 pct after QNB interest
By Dinesh Nair and Rachna Uppal
DUBAI, Sept 2 Qatar National Bank, the
state lender seeking to boost its regional presence through
acquisitions, has hired J.P. Morgan Chase to advise on
its planned buy of Societe Generale's Egyptian arm,
three sources said.
SocGen is in early talks with QNB to sell its 77.2-percent
stake in National Societe Generale Bank - the Egyptian
lender which has a market value of around $2.3 billion - as the
French bank seeks to shore up its capital through divestments.
"The talks are initial but they definitely have the
firepower for an asset of that size. J.P. Morgan is assisting
QNB on the deal," one of the sources said.
SocGen, which recently sold fund management unit TCW, is
being advised by U.S. bank Morgan Stanley Inc on the
transaction, a second source said.
Discussions with SocGen are at an early stage and subject to
a due diligence process, QNB said in a statement on Thursday.
QNB was not available for comment on Sunday when contacted
by Reuters. The bank did not respond to several calls and emails
seeking comment.
SocGen officials were not available for comment outside
business hours in Paris on Sunday.
If an agreement is reached between the Qatari and French
banks, QNB may be forced into a mandatory offer to minority
shareholders which would see them acquire the entire bank, a
note from Egypt-based investment bank EFG Hermes said.
A full takeover would likely cost QNB between 15.9 billion
and 18 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.61-$2.95 billion), the note
added.
NSGB, which operates around 160 branches across the North
African country, is one of the largest banks operating in Egypt
and has assets of around $10.5 billion. It also offers private
banking and investment banking services in Egypt.
NSGB shares rose 10 percent on the Egypt bourse on Sunday,
the first day of trading after QNB announced its interest.
The bank commands a higher valuation than some of its peers,
trading at around 1.9 times its book value.
However, EFG Hermes said QNB may need to offer 2.2-2.5 times
the bank's book value to secure a deal, implying a transaction
value of 12.3-13.9 billion pounds for SocGen's stake.
"It's one of the trophy assets on the banking space in
Egypt. The central bank in the country does not give out banking
licences easily and for lenders like QNB who are looking to
expand, acquisition is the best option," the second source said.
AGGRESSIVE EXPANSION
QNB, one of the largest Gulf Arab banks which is 50-percent
owned by Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, is keen to expand its
footprint in the region and has been snapping up assets at a
rapid pace.
On Thursday, the bank said it raised its stake in Commercial
Bank International to 39.9 percent from 16.5 percent.
It also raised its stake in Iraq's Mansour Bank and bought a 49
percent stake in Libya's Bank of Commerce and Development
earlier in April.
However, the lender is known to be aggressive on price and
lost out to Russia's Sberbank in bids for Turkey's Denizbank
earlier this year.
On the other hand, French lenders are shedding non-core
assets globally and assets in Egypt are seen as ripe candidates
for divestment.
BNP Paribas, another French lender, is said to be
seeking initial bids for the sale of its Egyptian retail arm,
expected to generate between $400 million to $500 million, with
QNB interested in the business, sources said last month.
"They may bid for both and try to get the best price out.
They certainly won't be allowed to buy both by the Egyptian
central bank," a second banking source said.
Credit Agricole also owns 60-percent of Credit
Agricole Egypt and operates a retail, corporate and
private banking business in the country.