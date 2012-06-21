By David French and Michelle Meineke
| DUBAI/LONDON, June 21
DUBAI/LONDON, June 21 Qatar National Bank
, the Gulf Arab state's largest lender, has picked five
banks to lead the syndication of a $1.5 billion loan
refinancing, in a deal launched on Thursday, sources familiar
with the matter said.
The three-year loan, which replaces a $1.85 billion facility
set to mature on July 22, will be marketed by Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Deutsche Bank, HSBC
, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered,
four sources said.
The margin on the loan is 100 basis points over Libor, one
of the sources said. The all-in pricing is said to be around the
115 bps mark, two of the sources said. All-in means the price
includes both the interest rate attached to the loan and the
fees which the banks will receive for taking part.
"QNB is the gatekeeper for Qatar so they can use this
influence to negotiate the terms," one of the sources said,
adding that the pricing level was extremely tight and would make
it prohibitive for all but a few international banks due to cost
of funding considerations.
Sources told Reuters last month that QNB was looking to roll
over part of the $1.85 billion maturity and had begun talks with
banks.
The sources said at the time that refinancing could prove
tricky as QNB, rated A+ by Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's
and Aa3 by Moody's and one of the largest banks in the Gulf Arab
region, would have much lower funding costs than the banks it
was approaching for finance.
The banks lending the money would have to take it as a
loss-leader, the sources said at the time.
"They (QNB) are in a funny position as it's an A+ rated bank
raising money and for the majority of the syndicate, it's likely
to cost more than QNB is offering to raise the funds," said one
London-based banker.
"However, there is enough ancillary business going on around
the bank to make it attractive to some banks."
Each of the five banks is initially committing $300 million
to the transaction, two sources said, with the amounts scaled
back once the syndication to other banks has taken place.
Most bank fundraisings in the Gulf this year have come in
the bond market because regional financial institutions have
tried to take advantage of historically low interest rates to
diversify away from bank credit lines and secure longer-term
funding.
QNB itself priced a $1 billion five-year bond in February.
QNB shares closed down 1.5 percent on Thursday, in a
negative session on the Doha exchange
QNB was not immediately available to comment.