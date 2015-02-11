LONDON Feb 11 Qatar National Bank (QNB)
will pay a margin of around 60 basis points (bps) over
Libor on its $3 billion, three-year unsecured term loan, one
banker close to the deal said.
Barclays Bank and HSBC are acting as co-ordinators on the
deal, with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Deutsche Bank, Mizuho
Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and SMBC acting as initial
mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners.
The deal is QNB's biggest syndicated loan to date, according
to Thomson Reuters LPC data and proceeds will be used for
general corporate purposes.
The deal will be launched to all of QNB's relationship banks
as well as a number of other banks, the banker said.
QNB could not be immediately contacted for comment.
QNB's loan is expected to be the first of a small wave of
deals for Middle East banks in the first half of 2015, the
banker said.
A handful of banks are looking to lock in the excess
liquidity available in the market as loan pipelines remain thin
across others areas in the CEEMEA region.
The 60 bps margin on QNB's loan will be reserved for only
the top Middle East names.
"The 60 bps figure is at the tightest end of the pricing
spectrum and smaller banks would expect to come outside of that
figure," said the banker.
QNB, the Gulf Arab states largest lender, was last in the
market in 2012 when it raised a $1.8 billion, three-year loan
that paid 100 bps over Libor.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)