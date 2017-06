DOHA, April 23 Qatar National Bank (QNB) is increasing its stake in Iraq's Mansour Bank to 51 percent from 23 percent, the company said in a statement on Monday.

QNB Group will increase its representation on Mansour Bank's board after the deal, which QNB said had been approved by the Central Bank of Iraq, the lender said in a statement. (Reporting By Regan Doherty; Editing by Reed Stevenson)