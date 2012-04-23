(Adds details)

DOHA, April 23 Qatar National Bank (QNB) is increasing its stake in Iraq's Mansour Bank to 51 percent from 23 percent as it seeks further opportunities to expand in the region, the lender said on Monday.

QNB Group will increase its representation on Mansour Bank's board after the deal, which QNB said had been approved by the Central Bank of Iraq, the lender said in a statement.

Mansour Bank, which employs 186 people, has seven branches including its head office in Baghdad.

Earlier this month QNB said it had acquired a 49 percent stake in Libya's Bank of Commerce and Development as part of the Qatari lender's aggressive expansion strategy.

QNB is also said to be in negotiations to acquire Turkey's Denizbank, the fast-growing Turkish arm of euro zone debt casualty Dexia.

The bank is 50-percent owned by sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority and has operations in Syria, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland. (Reporting By Regan Doherty; Editing by Reed Stevenson)