UPDATE 1-Parents of China Shenhua Energy, GD Power in asset merger talks -sources
* Shenhua Group, China Guodian merger to be tabled later -source (Recasts, adds sources, context)
DOHA Oct 7 Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf Arab state's largest lender by market value, posted a third-quarter net profit of 2.1 billion riyals ($576.76 million), according to Reuters calculations, a 10.5 percent increase from year-ago.
The bank reported a nine-month net profit of 6.2 billion riyals, up 15 percent increase from a year earlier, it said in a statement on Sunday.
Reuters calculated the quarterly profit figure from previous financial statements. The bank did not provide any quarterly figures.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected a quarterly profit of 2.2 billion riyals for the third-quarter. ($1 = 3.6411 Qatar rials) (Reporting By Regan Doherty, Editing by Dinesh Nair)
TOKYO, June 5 BHP Billiton Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said on Monday he has not met with activist hedge fund Elliott Management since their talks in Barcelona last month and declined to comment on whether another meeting was scheduled.