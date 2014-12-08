Dec 8 QPR Software Plc :

* Senate Properties selected QPR Software as its enterprise architecture consulting provider

* Says estimated total revenue of this consultancy from entire 2014 - 2017 agreement period (initial + possible continuations) is slightly over 0.3 million euros ($367,650)

* Agreement period is six months, starting as of December

* Says after first agreement period agreement can be renewed in six months periods during 2015 - 2017