UPDATE 1-Google parent Alphabet's profit soars on strong ad sales
April 27 Google parent Alphabet Inc posted a 29 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by a surge in advertising on mobiles and its popular YouTube video service.
Aug 25 QPR Software Plc : * Erdemir Group selected QPR Metrics as its Group Strategy and People
Performance Management tool * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 27 Google parent Alphabet Inc posted a 29 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by a surge in advertising on mobiles and its popular YouTube video service.
* Benefitfocus announces first quarter 2017 financial results