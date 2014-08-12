BRIEF-Shenzhen Roadrover Technology to pay annual cash div as 2.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.5 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Aug 12 QPR Software Plc : * Delivers process intelligence solution to a leading European manufacturing
group * Says estimates value of software and service deliveries to exceed EUR 200,000 over the next three years * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.5 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
April 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.42 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.45 percent ahead of the cash market open.