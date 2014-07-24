July 24 Breitburn Energy Partners LP said it would buy QR Energy LP in a deal valued at about $3 billion, including debt, to become one of the largest oil producers structured as a master limited partnership.

The combined company will produce about 57,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with 67 percent of production being oil and natural gas liquids. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)