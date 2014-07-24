UPDATE 1-Oil prices rebound on weaker dollar, production cuts
* Oil up on weak dollar, output cuts by OPEC, other producers
July 24 Breitburn Energy Partners LP said it would buy QR Energy LP in a deal valued at about $3 billion, including debt, to become one of the largest oil producers structured as a master limited partnership.
The combined company will produce about 57,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with 67 percent of production being oil and natural gas liquids. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Oil up on weak dollar, output cuts by OPEC, other producers
SYDNEY, Jan 24 DUET Group shares have fallen by 5.5 percent over the last week amid growing market concerns the Australian government will block or impose restrictive conditions on Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings' (CKI) $5.5 billion takeover offer for the utilities group.
Jan 24 Australian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by materials, as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted copper and gold prices.