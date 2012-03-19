* Says deal to be financed with cash on hand and borrowings
March 19 Oil and gas producer QR Energy LP
said it will buy oil properties in Ark-La-Tex area and
Michigan from an undisclosed private seller for $230 million in
cash.
As much as 93 percent of the net production from the assets
-- about 1,178 barrels of oil equivalent per day -- is liquids,
said QR Energy, which produced 5,091 thousand barrels of oil
equivalent in 2011.
Ark-La-Tex region is at the intersection of Arkansas,
Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma.
QR Energy said it will finance the deal, which is expected
to close in late April, with cash on hand and borrowings under
its bank credit facility. The deal is expected to immediately
add to distributable cash flow.
Last September, the company bought oil and natural gas
properties located in the Permian Basin, Ark-La-Tex and the U.S.
mid-continent for $577 million.
Shares of QR Energy closed at $22.36 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.