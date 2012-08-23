* Underlying earnings top forecasts, up 52 pct
* Buy back could be worth around $900 mln
* Cautious on near term outlook for coal volumes
* Sees robust growth in medium to long term
* Shares jump 2.3 pct, outpace market
(Adds CEO comments)
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Aug 23 QR National,
Australia's largest coal freight company, beat forecasts with a
52 percent rise in annual underlying earnings on Thursday,
thanks mainly to cost cuts, and said it would return nearly $900
million to shareholders.
QR National's shares jumped 2.3 percent to a nearly
four-month high after the announcement, outpacing a 0.4 percent
rise in the broader market.
The strong performance came in a tough year, with coal
volumes coming in 47 million tonnes lower than QR had forecast
ahead of its listing nearly two years ago, due to weaker demand
from China, industrial unrest at BHP Billiton's coal
mines, and a slow recovery from floods.
Chief Executive Lance Hockridge forecast only a modest
increase in coal volumes for the year to June 2013 to between
195 million and 205 million tonnes for the company, which
competes against Asciano to transport coal to
Australia's east coast.
"Clearly we're cautious about the current environment,"
Hockridge told two reporters on a conference call.
Despite the weaker volumes, the company delivered a 52
percent increase in underlying earnings before interest and tax
to A$584 million for the year to June 2012, beating analysts'
forecasts of around A$552 million.
Statutory net profit rose to A$441 million for the year from
A$361 million restated from a year earlier due to an accounting
change. The previous year was also boosted by tax benefits
stemming from the IPO in November 2010.
The former government-owned company said it was going to buy
back up to 10 percent of its shares on market, worth A$847
million ($884 million) at current prices, as its balance sheet
was stronger than expected due to cost cuts and a slower pace of
growth on new projects.
"What's happened in my view is a lot of the excess has gone
out of the aspriational end of the resource boom, but the
fundamentals remain," he said, adding that growth in China and
India over the medium to long term would drive demand for coal
freight services.
Hockridge was at pains to say the company's projects to
raise capacity by 30 percent were on track, adding 71 million
tonnes of capacity in its central Queensland coal network and
starting a project to add another 25 million tonnes in
Queensland.
"Beyond that, we are working hand in hand with customers
about what we continue to see as being a robust level of growth
in the future," he said.
($1 = 0.9576 Australian dollars)
(Editing by John Mair and Edwina Gibbs)