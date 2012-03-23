(Adds details)
SYDNEY, March 23 QR National,
Australia's top coal transporter, revised down its annual
earnings guidance on Friday due to the impact of industrial
action, weaker demand and wet weather, knocking its shares down
nearly 5 percent.
QR said it expected underlying earnings before interest and
tax (EBIT) at A$540-A$580 million ($560-$601 million), from a
previous forecast of A$578 million, which it confirmed last
month.
The downward revision is a further blow to the coal
transporter, which said in February that annual coal volumes
would be at the lower end of its guidance, after half-year net
profit fell 32 percent.
QR National said that while coal tonnage had improved in
2012, demand for coal rail transport had not matched
expectations. Ongoing industrial action at BHP Mitsubishi
Alliance Queensland mines had also cut tonnages.
Recent wet weather in Queensland had led to the temporary
closure of the Goonyella and Blackwater coal rail network, and
various sections of the North Coast line, owned by Queensland
rail.
QR National's Moura line was also partially closed for two
weeks due to a road vehicle collision with a rail bridge.
Shares in the coal transporter were trading down 3.0 percent
at a one-month low at 0002 GMT, compared with a 0.4 percent fall
in the broader market.
($1 = 0.9644 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Richard Pullin)