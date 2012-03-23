(Adds details)

SYDNEY, March 23 QR National, Australia's top coal transporter, revised down its annual earnings guidance on Friday due to the impact of industrial action, weaker demand and wet weather, knocking its shares down nearly 5 percent.

QR said it expected underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at A$540-A$580 million ($560-$601 million), from a previous forecast of A$578 million, which it confirmed last month.

The downward revision is a further blow to the coal transporter, which said in February that annual coal volumes would be at the lower end of its guidance, after half-year net profit fell 32 percent.

QR National said that while coal tonnage had improved in 2012, demand for coal rail transport had not matched expectations. Ongoing industrial action at BHP Mitsubishi Alliance Queensland mines had also cut tonnages.

Recent wet weather in Queensland had led to the temporary closure of the Goonyella and Blackwater coal rail network, and various sections of the North Coast line, owned by Queensland rail.

QR National's Moura line was also partially closed for two weeks due to a road vehicle collision with a rail bridge.

Shares in the coal transporter were trading down 3.0 percent at a one-month low at 0002 GMT, compared with a 0.4 percent fall in the broader market.

($1 = 0.9644 Australian dollars)