* State cuts stake in QR National in half to 16 pct
* QR National to buy back A$1 bln of state's shares
* QR National shares jump 5 pct
MELBOURNE, Oct 8 Australia's Queensland state
government said on Monday it was selling $1.5 billion worth of
shares in QR National, the country's top coal-freight
operator, with the company planning to buy back two-thirds of
those shares.
QR National said separately it would buy back A$1 billion of
the shares from the state.
The announcements sent QR's shares up 5.2 percent to A$3.65,
as the company's shares had been under pressure not only from a
weak outlook for the coal market but also on anticipation of a
big selldown by the state.
The government's sale at A$3.47 a share, in line with QR
National's closing price last Friday, will more than halve
Queensland's stake in the former state-owned rail company to 16
percent, the state's treasurer said.
"Whilst the Government will continue to review its
investment in QR National, we have no current intention to sell
any of our remaining shares in the near term," Treasurer Tim
Nicholls said in a statement.
QR National had already announced a buyback of up to 10
percent of its shares in August, and has so far bought A$50
million worth of shares.
It said the buyback of the state's shares would replace the
on-market buyback, if approved by shareholders in November.
Monday's sale would reap a A$400 million gain for the state,
which privatised QR National two years ago at A$2.55 a share.
