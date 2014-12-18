FRANKFURT Dec 18 German Internet service company QSC said on Thursday it had been reviewing options for its DSL network for some time, including a possible sale.

Its statement came in response to a magazine report that said bigger peer United Internet and that pushed its shares up by more than a fifth.

QSC said talks concerning the various options for its network were at a very early stage, without providing further details. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Atkins)