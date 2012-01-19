* Telco eyeing Merchant Bridge's 19-pct stake in Asiacell

* Morgan Stanley advising Qtel, C.Suisse assisting Merchant Bridge

* Asiacell is Iraq's No.2 mobile operator

By Dinesh Nair

DUBAI, Jan 19 Qatar Telecom (Qtel), the Gulf state's former monopoly, plans to buy out a private equity partner's 19-percent stake in Iraqi telecoms operator Asiacell, two banking sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Qtel has a 30-percent stake in Asiacell, Iraq's number two operator, while its partner MerchantBridge has 19 percent ownership of the Iraqi telco.

Morgan Stanley is assisting Qtel in the process, while London-based MerchantBridge is being advised by Credit Suisse on the sale, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

In October, Asiacell appointed HSBC and Morgan Stanley to manage an initial public offering in Iraq. A potential sale of MerchantBridge's stake was likely to happen before the IPO, the sources said.

MerchantBridge was not immediately available for comment. A Qtel spokesman in Doha declined to comment. (Additional reporting by Matt Smith in Dubai, Editing by)