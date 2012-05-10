* Sent out proposal for $1 bln programme - sources
* Commercial paper sales rare in Middle East
* Used for liquidity management; Qtel has no need for funds
By David French
DUBAI, May 10 Qatar Telecom has asked
banks for proposals about a $1 billion commercial paper
programme, three sources said on Thursday, in what would be a
rare example of a Middle Eastern entity using such an
instrument.
Qtel, the former state monopoly in the Gulf Arab state,
issued the proposal last month to explore options concerning a
possible programme, which would be used to assist short-term
liquidity management.
Talks are still exploratory in nature, said two of the
sources, who declined to be named because the information is not
public, and it could be a number of months before Qtel issues
commercial paper if it decides to go ahead.
A formal mandate appointing banks generally follows after
proposal requests are sent out. Qtel was not available for
comment.
"It would be breaking new ground for Middle Eastern
corporates if they did," a source at one international bank
said, adding that Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi state-owned
investment fund, and a couple of regional banks were the only
current issuers of commercial paper from the Gulf.
Commercial paper is a short-term unsecured debt instrument
used to manage near-term obligations and to finance everyday
expenses more easily.
Qtel's request for proposals asked banks to evaluate options
for a standby loan facility to back up the commercial paper
programme and stop damage to the company's rating from taking on
short-term debt. The two bankers said no fixed amount for the
facility was given in the invite.
Qtel said in April it had no refinancing needs and would pay
back maturing debt using its own cash, following reports it was
seeking a $2 billion loan to help refinance a $3 billion
obligation due in October.
Qtel had 21.1 billion riyals ($5.8 billion) cash and cash
equivalents at the end of March, its first-quarter financial
statement said.
All the three bankers said the commercial paper programme
was not a fundraising tool but was about Qtel becoming a more
sophisticated financial entity.
"It is a useful piece of ammunition to have as it adds
short-term liquidity and diversification away from bank lines,"
the third source said.
The company is rated A by Standard & Poor's, A2 by Moody's,
and A+ by Fitch Ratings.
Qtel shares are up 26.5 percent year-to-date. They closed
down 3.4 percent on Thursday.
($1 = 3.6405 Qatar riyals)
(Additional Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Dan Lalor)