DUBAI Aug 30 Qatar Telecom (Qtel),
the state-owned operator planning a full takeover of Kuwaiti
unit Wataniya, has repaid a $3 billion loan facility
using existing funds, it said in a bourse statement on Thursday.
The five-year syndicated term loan was signed in August 2007
through bookrunners Barclays, BNP Paribas,
DBS and RBS and was priced at 65 basis points
over the London interbank offered rate (Libor), according to
Thomson Reuters data.
In January, the company said in a capital markets
presentation that its issue of $2.75 billion in bonds in 2010
preemptively addressed the refinancing of the $3 billion 2012
loan.
Qtel, which operates in 16 countries across the Middle East,
Africa and Asia, is presently in the midst of talks to acquire
the remaining 47.5 percent stake it does not already own in
Kuwaiti telecom company Wataniya for $2.2 billion, as the
state-owned operator eyes acquisitions to ward off threats from
rivals.
The operator has been raising stakes in its subsidiaries,
taking advantage of the gas-rich Gulf state's healthy financial
position at a time when other large telecom firms are shying
away from deals.
The company reported a fall in second-quarter profit of 11.3
percent attributable to foreign exchange losses at its
Indonesian and Algerian units and weaker profits in Kuwait and
Oman. [ID:nL6E8IV29M}
Shares in Qtel are up nearly 13 percent so far this year.
They were trading 0.6 percent higher at 0650 GMT on the Doha
bourse Thursday.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)