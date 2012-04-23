By Michelle Meineke
LONDON, April 23 Qatar Telecom has
sent requests for proposals to international lenders for a $2
billion refinancing loan that will mark its return to the market
after a two-year gap, bankers close to the deal said.
"It is one of the few corporates in Qatar that is able to
access the market. It is right that Qtel gets centre stage," one
European banker said.
Its record as an annual borrower since 2007 -- with the
exception of 2011 -- of more than $2 billion should help
generate momentum for the deal.
Qtel, the Gulf's third-largest telecoms operator in terms of
subscriber numbers with 83 million, declined to comment.
The top-rated company wants to split financing between a $1
billion standby commercial paper facility and a $1 billion
revolver. Proceeds will refinance its $3 billion, five-year loan
signed in 2007 that matures this October.
Rated A by S&P, A2 by Moody's and A+ by Fitch, Qtel plans to
expand through acquisitions and grow organically, chief
executive Nasser Marafih told Reuters in March.
Its plans include the potential buyout of a private equity
partner's stake in Iraq's No.2 telecoms operator, Asiacell,
before offering shares in it to the public, other people close
to the company told Reuters in January.
Loan activity in the oil-rich state has been subdued since
2007 because corporates and financial institutions are flush
with cash, while many international lenders are grappling with a
liquidity crunch.
However, volume may be boosted this year by Qatar's $5.2
billion of maturing debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
(Additional reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David Hulmes)