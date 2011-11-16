DUBAI Nov 16 Qatar Telecom has acquired a further 7.45 pct in StarHub, Singapore's second biggest telecom firm, through its Asia Mobile Holdings joint venture with Singapore Tehnologies Telemedia, a statement to the Abu Dhabi bourse said.

The acquisition was completed through a share purchase agreement with Aranda Investments. No financial details were given.

Asia Mobile Holdings now controls 56.55 percent of StarHub, with Qtel's effective holding at 14.1 percent, the statement added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)