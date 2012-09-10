ALGIERS, Sept 10 Algeria would exercise its right of first refusal to take control of a unit owned by Wataniya if Qatar Telecom (Qtel) goes ahead with a plan to totally acquire the Kuwait group, the finance minister said on Monday.

Qtel last month said it had received approval from Kuwait's Capital Markets Authority to buy the remaining 47.5 percent stake in Wataniya for $2.2 billion. It already owns 52.5 percent of the company.

Wataniya's Nejma brand is the third mobile operator in Algeria where the government is allowed to take a majority stake following any transaction to sell shares in foreign businesses.

"If Qtel buys Wataniya completely, so there is a change of ownership...there is a rule that applies: 41/59 percent," Finance Minister Karim Djoudi was quoted by the official APS news agency as saying. (Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by David Cowell)