DOHA Aug 16 Qatar Telecom (Qtel) said
on Thursday it has received approval from Kuwait's Capital
Markets Authority to buy a 47.5 percent stake in Kuwait's
Wataniya for 622.4 million Kuwaiti dinars ($2.2
billion).
The Qatari firm, which already owns 52.5 percent of
Wataniya, will now tender for all outstanding shares at 2.6
dinars per share, a 22.6 percent premium to the Kuwaiti telco's
share price prior to Qtel announcing its offer plans.
Qtel bought its existing stake in 2007 for about $3.7
billion. Kuwait Investment Authority, the Gulf state's sovereign
wealth fund, has a 23.5 percent stake in Wataniya and the
remaining shares are publicly held.
