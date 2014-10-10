* IPO would value company at up to A$450 mln
* Timing is flexible because of share market volatility
* Australia in record IPO year
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Oct 10 Australia's APN Outdoor plans to
sell up to A$349 million ($306 million) in shares in an initial
public offering as Quadrant Private Equity sells down its stake
in the digital billboard company, a source working on the deal
told Reuters on Friday.
Quadrant has engaged investment bank UBS AG, which
plans to lodge a prospectus with Australian authorities in the
next week, said the source, who requested anonymity because of
the market sensitivity of the matter.
The listing would give APN a market capitalisation of up to
A$450 million. UBS has been conducting an investor roadshow for
the listing but, at Quadrant's request, has kept the timing
flexible because of recent share market volatility, the source
added.
Australia is headed for its biggest year of IPO activity
ever, up more than 400 percent in the first nine months of 2014
over the same period last year, according to Thomson Reuters
data, as company owners seek to capitalise on what has been
until recently a strong share market.
But since reaching a record closing high in early September
the market has lost about 8 percent, including nearly 2 percent
on Friday, hit by reports of slowing demand for resources in
China and an unexpected fall in German exports.
That is not expected to deter a listing by APN, the source
said. The company is asking investors to buy up to 127 million
shares at a price between A$2.55 and A$2.75 each.
(1 US dollar = 1.1418 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edmund Klamann)