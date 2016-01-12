Two killed, one kidnapped in Afghan capital Kabul
KABUL A German aid worker and an Afghan guard were killed and a Finnish national was abducted from a house in Kabul late on Saturday, an interior ministry spokesman said.
KABUL A 5.6-magnitude earthquake shook northeastern Afghanistan early on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage.
The USGS said the quake was 242.9 km deep and its epicentre was 62 km south-southeast of the town of Feyzabad. Tremors could be felt in the Afghan capital Kabul as well as Pakistan's capital Islamabad, witnesses said.
On Dec. 25, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked northern Afghanistan and Pakistan, two months after more than 300 people were killed by a quake in the same mountainous region.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie in Kabul and Asad Hashim in Islamabad; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
KABUL A German aid worker and an Afghan guard were killed and a Finnish national was abducted from a house in Kabul late on Saturday, an interior ministry spokesman said.
, Afghanistan Gunmen stormed a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday and opened fire, killing at least three people and wounding many more before being shot dead by security forces, officials said.