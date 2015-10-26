ISLAMABAD Oct 26 At least four people were killed and scores injured on Monday in northeastern Pakistan when a strong earthquake hit neighbouring Afghanistan, Pakistani health officials and police said.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck northeastern Afghanistan, the U.S. Geological Survey said, sending tremors that were felt in India and Pakistan.

The quake was 196 km (120 miles) deep and centered 82 km (51 miles) southeast of Feyzabad in a remote area of Afghanistan in the Hindu Kush mountain range. (Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)