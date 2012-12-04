(Adds details, quotes; previous WASHINGTON)
ANCHORAGE, Alaska Dec 3 A magnitude 5.8
earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska on Monday, close to
the city of Anchorage, rattling buildings and knocking
bric-a-brac from shelves, but no serious damage or injuries were
reported.
The tremor, initially reported as a magnitude 5.7, struck at
4:42 p.m. (8:42 p.m. EST/0142 GMT) 25 miles (41 km) west of
Anchorage, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake, relatively shallow at a depth of 33.1 miles (53
km), was widely felt in Anchorage, according to Guy Urban, a
geophysicist for the West Coast and Alaska Tsunami Warning
Center in Palmer, Alaska.
"Some people in Anchorage said some things fell off the
shelves," he told Reuters, adding that the center was unaware of
any severe property damage or anyone being hurt.
Quakes of similar strength are fairly common in Alaska, one
of the most seismically active parts of the United States.
(Reporting by Yereth Rosen in Anchorage. Additional reporting
by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Steve Gorman and
Sandra Maler)