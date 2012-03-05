(Adds details, quote; changes dateline from Washington)
OAKLAND, Calif., March 5 A magnitude 4.0
earthquake shook the San Francisco Bay area on Monday, the U.S.
Geological Survey reported.
The quake, which was initially reported at a 4.3 magnitude,
was centered about 15 miles (24 km) northeast of San Francisco,
and was at a depth of 5.5 miles (8.8 km), the USGS said.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
"It woke me up. I heard a woman in my building scream. It
lasted several seconds," said a resident in nearby Oakland,
located across San Francisco Bay. The resident said it was still
dark when the quake hit.
