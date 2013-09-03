A magnitude 6.0 quake struck off Canada's Vancouver Island on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no reports of damage and no tsunami warnings were issued following the event.

The USGS said the quake, initially measured as a magnitude 6.2, was very shallow, only 0.6 miles (965 meters) below the seabed. It was centered 131 miles (211 km) west of Port Hardy in British Columbia.

The quake struck in an earthquake-prone zone running from northern Vancouver Island to the Haida Gwaii island chain to the north. The area was the site of Canada's largest ever earthquake in 1949, which measured 8.1.

The temblor was centered far from any major cities or towns. A spokeswoman for Emergency Management British Columbia said there were no reports of damage.

