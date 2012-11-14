(Recasts with no damage reported, details. Changes dateline,
SANTIAGO Nov 14 A magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit
central-north Chile on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey
said, causing buildings to sway in capital Santiago but causing
no damage.
The USGS said the quake struck on the coast, 54 miles (88
km) north of Coquimbo, at 4:02 p.m. (1902 GMT). It was initially
reported as a magnitude 6.0 quake.
Chile's state emergency office, Onemi, said there were no
reports of injuries, disruptions to basic services or
infrastructure damage as a result of the tremor.
The navy said the quake did not meet the conditions needed
to trigger a tsunami.
World No.1 copper producer Codelco said its
operations were normal, and no mines in the metal-producing
country reported damages.
Seismically active Chile was battered in February 2010 by an
8.8 magnitude quake and ensuing tsunami, which caused billions
in damage and killed hundreds.
