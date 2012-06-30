(Adds 10 injured)
BEIJING, June 30 A magnitude 6.3 quake struck a
remote region of western China, close to the Kazakhstan border
early on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said,
injuring around 10 people.
The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.5, struck at
5:07 a.m. local time on Saturday (2107 GMT on Friday), and was
centred 87 miles (141 km) southwest of the town of Shihezi in
Xinjiang, home to the mainly Muslim Uighur people.
The official Xinhua news agency said there was strong
shaking felt in the regional capital Urumqi which lasted for
about 10 seconds, causing some people to rush out of their
houses and into the street.
In the county nearest the epicentre, the quake threw people
form their beds and cut the power, but it would take time to
fully assess casualties and damage due to the remote location,
Xinhua added.
Initial reports said about 10 people were injured in the
quake, one seriously, and that most of them were tourists,
Xinhua said. Some houses had also collapsed in a village close
to the epicentre.
"It's a very quiet, remote, mountainous area that is
sparsely populated. A the moment we have no report of any
casualty or damage but we are watching closely," USGS
Geophysicist Chen Shengzao told Reuters by telephone from
Golden, Colorado.
The USGS said the quake was very shallow, only 11.2 miles
(18 km) below the Earth's surface. Chen said that because of its
magnitude and very shallow depth, the quake would have been
widely felt.
A 6.3 quake is capable of causing severe damage.
