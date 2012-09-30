BRIEF-Propertylink Group divests 320 Pitt Street for $275 million
* FY2017 guidance of distributable earnings of 6.67 cents per security & distribution of 6.321 cents per security reconfirmed
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 A 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit southwestern Colombia on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The quake was centered 28 miles (45 km) south of Popayan, Colombia, close to the Ecuador border. The initial magnitude was reported to be 7.3. (Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)
* FY2017 guidance of distributable earnings of 6.67 cents per security & distribution of 6.321 cents per security reconfirmed
* In May 2017, group's contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB7.47 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: